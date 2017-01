Nov 22 Inversiones Doalca Socimi SA :

* To propose gross dividend of 0.22 euro per share to be paid on Dec. 1

* Net pay out will amount to 0.1782 euro per share

* Sets record date to Nov. 28 and ex-date to Nov. 25 Source text: bit.ly/2fkmIP6

