Nov 22 Free2move Holding AB :

* To carry out rights issue of up to 342.8 million shares

* Rights issue is guaranteed to about 100 pct through subscription commitments and underwriting, amounting to a total of about 10.3 million Swedish crowns ($1.1 million) Source text for Eikon:

