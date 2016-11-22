Nov 22 Co Don AG :

* Further positive three-year data of phase II trial "co.dis"

* Has received further interim results from phase II clinical trial "Co.dis", which demonstrate safety and therapeutic benefits three years after treatment

* Interim results provides evidence of product's safety profile and significant improvements to patient well-being

* Company anticipates eu market approval in Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)