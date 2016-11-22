Nov 22 Yuuzoo Corporation Limited

* Issuance And Listing Of 25 Million New Shares In Yuuzoo Corporation Limited

* Issued an aggregate of 25 million drawdown shares on 22 november 2016 at an issue price of s$0.1593 per share.

* Drawdown of s$4 million will be utilised for company's further plans for business development and growth

* New shares are expected to be listed and quoted on main board of SGX-ST

* After issuance ,total issued and paid-up share capital of company has increased from s$88.4 million to s$91.9 million