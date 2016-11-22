Nov 22 Hosa International Ltd

* Haosha Industry entered into new procurement agreement with Haosha Garments

* Haosha Industry agreed to purchase from Haosha Garments, and Haosha Garments agreed to sell to Haosha Industry, fabric products

* New procurement agreement is for a term of three years, from 1 january 2017 to 31 december 2019

* on 22 November 2016, Haosha Industry also entered into sales agreement with Haosha Fitness Centre