Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 22 Sky Plc
* Statement from Sky on government's broadband announcement
* Sky - Andrew Griffith, group COO: "We welcome government's announcement on broadband investment, which chimes with our view that future is full fibre"
* Sky - COO: "we won't achieve necessary step change in driving full fibre investment unless Ofcom also takes bold and decisive action on future of BT openreach" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)