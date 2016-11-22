Nov 22 Sky Plc

* Statement from Sky on government's broadband announcement

* Sky - Andrew Griffith, group COO: "We welcome government's announcement on broadband investment, which chimes with our view that future is full fibre"

* Sky - COO: "we won't achieve necessary step change in driving full fibre investment unless Ofcom also takes bold and decisive action on future of BT openreach"