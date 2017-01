Nov 22 Russia's Severstal

* Announces appointment of Alexander Shevelev as new Chief Executive Officer, effective from Dec. 12, 2016;

* Alexey Kulichenko, an acting CEO of Severstal since Nov. 8, will stay in the company as Chief Financial Officer;

* Vadim Larin, chief executive of Severstal management, stepped down for personal reasons in early November.

