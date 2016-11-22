Nov 22 LSB Industries Inc :
* LSB Industries, Inc. announces that its El Dorado,
Arkansas facility resumes nitric acid production
* Temporary solution is expected to enable El Dorado's
nitric acid plant to operate at targeted capacity on an ongoing
basis
* Work was completed to remedy a leak in nitrous oxide
abatement vessel of El Dorado's new nitric acid plant
* Expenses related to construction of temporary bypass
system were recognized in third and fourth quarters of 2016
