Nov 22 LSB Industries Inc :

* LSB Industries, Inc. announces that its El Dorado, Arkansas facility resumes nitric acid production

* Temporary solution is expected to enable El Dorado's nitric acid plant to operate at targeted capacity on an ongoing basis

* Work was completed to remedy a leak in nitrous oxide abatement vessel of El Dorado's new nitric acid plant

* Expenses related to construction of temporary bypass system were recognized in third and fourth quarters of 2016

