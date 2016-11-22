BRIEF-Garanti Faktoring FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 19.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
Nov 22 Nine Express Ltd :
* inside Information Disposal Of Shares By The Controlling Shareholder
* full dragon has conditionally agreed to sell and keyne has conditionally agreed to purchase 642.5 million shares of company
* Spa was entered into among full dragon as vendor, keyne holdings ltd. as purchaser and. Cheng keung fai as covenantor
* Deal at consideration of us$22.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage: