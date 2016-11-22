Nov 22 Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd :

* HY profit attributable to owners of co HK$836 mln versus HK$869 million a year ago

* Board has declared an interim dividend for reporting period of HK9.6 cents per share of company

* HY revenue amounted to HK$20.29 billion representing an increase of 3.8 pct

* In second half of 2016, there are still numerous challenges ahead within tv industry's macro-environment