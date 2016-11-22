Nov 22 RIB Software AG :

* Flex and RIB Software join forces to transform building and housing industry - joint venture 'YTWO Formative' combines world leading 5D BIM software and supply chain solutions

* Joint venture will operate under name YTWO Formative

* Flex and RIB have each contributed approximately $60 million for a non-controlling interest in joint venture