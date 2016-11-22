Nov 22 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :

* Loan agreement A and loan agreement B were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and five customers and customer C

* Oi Wah Pl has agreed to grant loan A and loan B to five customers and customer C for a term of 1 month respectively

* Loan B is a mortgage loan in amount of hk$6 million granted by Oi Wah Pl to customer C

* Loan amount of HK$85.5 million for loan A agreement