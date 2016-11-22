BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :
* Loan agreement A and loan agreement B were entered into between Oi Wah Pl as lender and five customers and customer C
* Oi Wah Pl has agreed to grant loan A and loan B to five customers and customer C for a term of 1 month respectively
* Loan B is a mortgage loan in amount of hk$6 million granted by Oi Wah Pl to customer C
* Loan amount of HK$85.5 million for loan A agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stake in Strandhalle SA for 9.6 million zlotys ($2.37 million) from Marek Sypek and Eberhard Agro Holding Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0528 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)