Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 22 Reunert Ltd :
* Audited preliminary summarised consolidated results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended September 2016
* Says FY group revenue from continuing operations increased by 2.5 pct to 8.5 bln rand (2015: 8.3 bln rand)
* Says cash resources and money market deposits ended year at 2.4 bln rand
* Gross final cash dividend of 326.0 cents per ordinary share has been declared by directors for year ended Sept.30 2016
* FY headline earnings per share from continuing operations at 570 cents versus 576 cents year earlier
* In 2017, growth in second half of year is likely to be stronger than in first half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)