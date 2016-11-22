UPDATE 2-AbbVie's revenue misses as Hep C, cancer drugs drag
* Shares fall 1.25 pct to $60.50 premarket (Adds details, shares)
Nov 22 NeuroSearch A/S :
* Sets resolution plan after Danish Supreme Court found co guilty of market manipulation based on events occurring in H1 2010
* Says will scan market for potential buyers of NeuroSearch and underlying tax loss
* Will initiate process to identify any possibilities of divesting co's entitlement to potential milestone payments
* Says Board of NsGene, in which NeuroSearch holds 26.8 pct stake, has advanced plans to close down company at beginning of 2017; co may be entitled to receive small single-digit million Danish crown amount in 2017
* Costs relating to 5 million Danish crown ($714,572) fine and legal expenses for recently closed Supreme Court case will be incurred in 2016
* In 2016 expects operating loss in range of 4 million - 6 million crowns
* Intends to further above-mentioned initiatives during coming months and to present to shareholders at 2017 AGM reasoned proposal for how to proceed with resolution of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9972 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement