Nov 22 Pacific Gas And Electric Co
* Pacific gas and electric co - utility submitted opening
comments in second phase of 2015 gt&s rate case pending at cpuc
* Pacific gas and electric co - believes irs may find pd
treatment in the 2015 gt&s rate case to be inconsistent with
normalization rules - sec filing
* Pacific gas and electric co -doesn't believe pd intended
to create risk that irs would find violation of its
normalization rules, requests pd be modified
* Pacific gas and electric co -final phase two decision is
expected to be issued within 30 days of the reply briefs
* Pacific gas and electric co-alternatively requests
commission provide for memorandum account, advice letter to make
ratemaking adjustments retroactively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: