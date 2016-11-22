Nov 22 Pacific Gas And Electric Co

* Pacific gas and electric co - utility submitted opening comments in second phase of 2015 gt&s rate case pending at cpuc

* Pacific gas and electric co - believes irs may find pd treatment in the 2015 gt&s rate case to be inconsistent with normalization rules - sec filing

* Pacific gas and electric co -doesn't believe pd intended to create risk that irs would find violation of its normalization rules, requests pd be modified

* Pacific gas and electric co -final phase two decision is expected to be issued within 30 days of the reply briefs

* Pacific gas and electric co-alternatively requests commission provide for memorandum account, advice letter to make ratemaking adjustments retroactively