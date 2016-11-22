Nov 22 Oscar Properties Holding AB :

* Sees operating profit before changes in value of investment properties to be of at least 500 million Swedish crowns ($55 million) for 2017

* Board confirms confirms to target margin of at least 15 pct of projects, capital efficiency and risk mitigation as well as an equity ratio of 30 pct Source text for Eikon:

