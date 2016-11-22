Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Moody's revises outlook on Greek banking system to stable from negative amid profitability and funding improvements

* Moody's on Greek banking system- outlook expresses expectation of how bank creditworthiness will evolve in greece over the next 12-18 months

* Moody's on Greek banking system - does not expect banks in greece to benefit from any government support going forward

* Moody's-Expect banks in Greece to return to marginal profitability in 2016-17 on the back of significantly lower loan-loss provisions, among others