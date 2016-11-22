Nov 22 Rebosis Property Fund Ltd :

* Claw-Back offer declaration and finalisation announcement

* Will raise 533.8 mln rand from shareholders by way of a fully subscribed claw-back offer, at a price of 10.71 rand per ordinary share

* Says Billion and Nedbank will therefore be issued with up to 41.8 mln and 8.0 mln Rebosis shares respectively, at a price of 10.71 rand per share

* Claw-back offer lets co pursue acquisitive growth strategy without raising gearing levels or diluting existing shareholders