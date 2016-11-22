BRIEF-Garanti Faktoring FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 19.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
Nov 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - withdrawal of legal tender character of existing INR 500 and INR 1000 specified bank notes (SBNs) - fraudulent practices
* RBI - banks advised to ensure such fraudulent practices are stopped forthwith through enhanced vigilance; take stern action against officials involved in such activities Source text - (bit.ly/2gc5HHO)
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62)