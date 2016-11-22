UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 Takson Holdings Ltd :
* Wong Tek Sun, Takson has resigned as an executive director, chairman of board and chief executive officer of company
* Takson Holdings Ltd - Pang Shu Yuk, Adeline Rita has resigned as executive director, deputy chairlady of board and chief operating officer of company
* Ren Qinxin has been appointed as executive director and chairman of board
* Zhou Xinyu has been appointed as executive director and chief executive officer of company
* Niu Fang has been appointed as executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources