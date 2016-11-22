Nov 22 Visa Inc :
* Visa modifies policies on debit routing
* Visa Inc - modifications and clarifications follow new
guidance recently issued from federal reserve and address a
federal trade commission inquiry
* Visa Inc - providing additional clarification that
merchants can use common debit aid exclusively to route u.s.
Debit transactions if they choose
* Visa Inc - merchants are also not required to ask
cardholder to choose aid or network for processing debit
transactions
* Visa Inc - merchants can continue to automatically ask, or
prompt, a Visa cardholder to enter a pin on in-person
transactions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: