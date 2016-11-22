BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Buffalo Coal Corp :
* Buffalo Coal Corp.: withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Buffalo Coal Corp - review by Resource Capital Fund V L.P. Of its strategic options in respect of its investment in company has been terminated
* Shareholders are advised that caution is no longer required when dealing in company's securities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
* European earnings calendar year estimates: http://reut.rs/2553txN
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.