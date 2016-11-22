Nov 22 Alimentation Couche Tard Inc :
* Alimentation Couche-Tard announces its results for its
second quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Alimentation Couche Tard Inc qtrly earnings per share
$0.57
* Alimentation couche tard inc qtrly earnings per share
excluding items $0.58
* Alimentation Couche Tard - qtrly same-store merchandise
revenues up 2.3 pct in U.S., 3.4 pct in Europe and 1.2 pct in
Canada
* Alimentation Couche Tard qtrly total revenue $8,445.5
million versus $8,436.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $8.91
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
