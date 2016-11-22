BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Fluidigm Corp -
* Says its board of directors has adopted a tax benefit preservation plan
* Fluidigm Corp says the plan designed to preserve significant potential long-term tax benefit associated with co's net operating loss carryforwards
* Says intends to seek stockholder approval of plan at its 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* After plan takes effect, any acquisition of 4.99% or more of co's common stock without approval would be subject to significant dilution in that person's or group's ownership interest in co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
* European earnings calendar year estimates: http://reut.rs/2553txN
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.