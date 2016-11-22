Nov 22 Protalix Biotherapeutics Inc :

* Alfataliglicerase approved for pediatric indications in brazil for the treatment of gaucher disease in children four years and older

* Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (bnhsa) has granted regulatory approval for Alfataliglicerase

* Protalix Biotherapeutics-Alfataliglicerase approved as long-term enzyme replacement therapy for children 4 years old & above with type i gaucher disease