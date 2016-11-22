BRIEF-Garanti Faktoring FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 19.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
Nov 22 Joy City Property Ltd :
* Discloseable transaction- acquisition of the entire interest in Gain Success Limited
* Buyer (a wholly- owned subsidiary of company) and sellers entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Preliminary purchase price is determined at RMB1.40 billion for the deal
* Unit has agreed to acquire sale shares, representing entire issued share capital of Gain Success Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage: