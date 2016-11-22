Nov 22 Ameresco Inc :

* Ameresco Inc - on November 17, 2016 co entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility - sec filing

* Amendment increases amount of term loan under credit facility by approximately $20 million to an aggregate of $30 million

* Amendment extends maturity date of term loan from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2fNI37i Further company coverage: