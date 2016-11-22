BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Ameresco Inc :
* Ameresco Inc - on November 17, 2016 co entered into an amendment to its third amended and restated bank credit facility - sec filing
* Amendment increases amount of term loan under credit facility by approximately $20 million to an aggregate of $30 million
* Amendment extends maturity date of term loan from June 30, 2018 to June 30, 2020 Source text - bit.ly/2fNI37i Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.