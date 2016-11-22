Nov 22 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

* Dr Pepper Snapple CFO says "it'll take a couple of years, maybe three, to get above our cost of capital" -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CFO referring to deal to buy antioxidant drinks maker Bai -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CEO says "no significant change" in allied brands strategy -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CEO says Bai deal will give co an opportunity to see what more it can do with online sales -conf call

* Dr Pepper Snapple CFO sees Bai's income from operations at $79 million in 2017-conf call