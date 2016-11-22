BRIEF-GasLog Partners LP Q4 earnings per unit $0.62
* Demand outlook for LNG carriers with long-term charters remains positive
Nov 22 Net Element Inc :
* Net Element Partners with Mashreqbank in United Arab Emirates
* Net Element Inc - payment gateway processing agreement with mashreqbank allows net element to process transactions for merchants in UAE
LONDON, Jan 27 Austria's OMV has agreed to buy a 7 percent stake in Libya's Nafoura oil field from U.S. company Occidental Petroleum, two Libyan oil officials told Reuters on Friday.