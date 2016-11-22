Nov 22 China Vehicle Components Technology Holdings Ltd :

* Investors, target companies, actual controllers and Xishan Schools entered into investment agreement

* Aggregate amount of consideration payable by mega perfect international under investment agreement is RMB350 million

* Mega Perfect International agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in BVI co from actual controllers

* Intends to pay consideration by combination of internal resources, debt and/or equity financing

* Fc Education (Sz) conditionally agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in Xishan Education

* Pursuant to investment agreement Fc Education (Sz) agreed to acquire 58.3% of equity interest in Xishan Education Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: