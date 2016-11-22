BRIEF-Garanti Faktoring FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 19.7 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 19.7 million lira ($5.09 million) versus 25.4 million lira year ago
Nov 22 Lt Commercial Real Estate Ltd :
* Company entered into placing agreement with placing agent
* Net proceeds of placing of notes will be approximately HK$178 million
* Deal for issue of notes in two tranches with an aggregate principal amount of up to HK$200 million
* Placing of notes will not be resulted in any dilution effect on shareholding of existing shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing