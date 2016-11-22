BRIEF-Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
* Novan reports topline results from SB204 phase 3 pivotal trials
Nov 22 China Regenerative Medicine International :
* discloseable Transaction Disposal Of Debt Receivables And Associated Security Package
* Deal for a consideration of rmb530 million
* transferor, a unit of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement with transferee and debtor
* expects to use proceeds of disposal towards development of distribution channels for group's products
* AirXpanders raises A$45 million ($34 million USD) in private placement
* Athersys announces pricing of public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: