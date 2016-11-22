UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 22 RM Group Holdings Ltd
* Discloseable Transaction Concerning Disposal Of Subsidiaries
* Purchaser and vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$4.5 million
* Unit has conditionally agreed to dispose of sale shares, representing 40% of issued share capital of target co, a unit of co
* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$654,000 from disposal as at 30 september 2016
* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$787,000 from disposal upon completion of corporate reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources