Nov 22 RM Group Holdings :

* memorandum Of Understanding Concerning A Possible Acquisition

* Purchaser and vendor entered into mou in relation to possible acquisition

* purchaser shall deposit refundable earnest money of hk$5 million into escrow account with escrow agent within 14 days upon signing of mou

* Under the mou, vendor is saffron production company limited and purchaser is co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: