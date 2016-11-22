Nov 22 Unima 2000 Sa

* Resolves to buy no more than 0.3 million of its own shares for no more than 4 zloty per share

* Will start buying back the shares from Nov. 23 and will finish by June 13, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1631 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)