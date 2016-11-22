Nov 22 Admassive Group SA :

* To issue 40 million series D shares in exchange for 100 pct of Topmall Sp. z o.o. shares

* To offer D shares to Datamill Investments Limited, Topmall AG, Dominik Ostrowski, Adam Jarmicki and Marcin Fryd

* Resolves to change its name to Merlin Group SA

* Also decides to issue up to 10 million series E shares via a closed subscription

* Appoints Adam Jarmicki the company's chairman of the supervisory board