BRIEF-GK Immobile signs prelim. agreement to buy Strandhalle

* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stake in Strandhalle SA for 9.6 million zlotys ($2.37 million) from Marek Sypek and Eberhard Agro Holding Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0528 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)