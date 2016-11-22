BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 Nbg Pangaea Real Estate Investment CO
* Announces interim dividend of 0.067 euros per share, record date Dec. 6
* Says announced dividend is net, ex-dividend date Dec. 5

(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stake in Strandhalle SA for 9.6 million zlotys ($2.37 million) from Marek Sypek and Eberhard Agro Holding Sp. z o.o.