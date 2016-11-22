Nov 22 Landauer Inc :

* On November 18, Michael T. Leatherman provided notice that he intends to retire from position of Executive Chairman of board - SEC filing

* Board expects that it will appoint William G. Dempsey to succeed Leatherman as chairman of board

* If re-elected at 2017 annual meeting, Leatherman will continue to serve as a director of company