Nov 22 TINC Comm VA :

* TINC grows its investment portfolio with a participation in an Irish wind farm

* Has acquired a participation in Storm Holding 4 NV, which holds a 100 pct equity stake in Meenwaun Wind Farm Ltd.

* TINC will invest a maximum of 30.2 million euros ($32.06 million)