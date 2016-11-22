BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 Grivalia Properties REIC :
* Acquired Arcania Business Centre property in Athens for 14.3 million euros ($15.21 million)
* Says property acquisition partially funded by 12 million euros coming from its 2014 capital increase

($1 = 0.9404 euros)
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing
* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stake in Strandhalle SA for 9.6 million zlotys ($2.37 million) from Marek Sypek and Eberhard Agro Holding Sp. z o.o.
($1 = 4.0528 zlotys)