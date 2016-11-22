BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 Merck :
* Merck announces increased quarterly dividend
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share
* Increased quarterly dividend to $0.47 per share, up $0.01 from $0.46 per outstanding share paid last quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit due to rising commodity prices and cost cuts, though results fell short of analysts' expectations and shares dropped.