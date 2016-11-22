BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 G Willi-food International Ltd :
* G. Willi-Food announces adoption of dividend policy; board of directors declares first dividend distribution since 2006 of $0.3776 per share
* Has adopted a policy of issuing a regular annual dividend at a rate of at least 25 pct of its annual after-tax revenues Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit due to rising commodity prices and cost cuts, though results fell short of analysts' expectations and shares dropped.