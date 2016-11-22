Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 22 Wai Chi Holdings Co Ltd
* Rexell technology company to acquire all issued shares in capital of wai chi holdings company limited
* Deal for an offer price of HK$2.00 per offer share
* Offeror would finance consideration payable by it under offer by facility
* An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 november 2016
* Offer is valued at HK$207.1 million based on offer price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)