Nov 22 Wai Chi Holdings Co Ltd

* Rexell technology company to acquire all issued shares in capital of wai chi holdings company limited

* Deal for an offer price of HK$2.00 per offer share

* Offeror would finance consideration payable by it under offer by facility

* An application has been made for resumption of trading in shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 23 november 2016

* Offer is valued at HK$207.1 million based on offer price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: