Nov 22 BJ's Restaurants Inc

* Effective November 18, 2016, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement - SEC filing

* Interest on Line of Credit is payable monthly,Line of Credit expires,all borrowings must be repaid on or before Nov 18, 2021

* Line of Credit may be increased up to $350 million at Co's request, with consent of Administrative Agent & agreement of one or more Lenders

* Amended and restated its existing unsecured revolving Line of Credit to increase line to $250 million from $200 million