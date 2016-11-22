BRIEF-Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
* Cushing Renaissance Fund announces share repurchase program
Nov 22 BJ's Restaurants Inc
* Effective November 18, 2016, BJ's Restaurants, Inc. entered into a Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement - SEC filing
* Interest on Line of Credit is payable monthly,Line of Credit expires,all borrowings must be repaid on or before Nov 18, 2021
* Line of Credit may be increased up to $350 million at Co's request, with consent of Administrative Agent & agreement of one or more Lenders
* Amended and restated its existing unsecured revolving Line of Credit to increase line to $250 million from $200 million- SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2gh99Cq) Further company coverage:
* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 8.09 percent passive stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jc6j62) Further company coverage:
Jan 27 Oil and natural gas producer Chevron Corp said on Friday it swung to a fourth-quarter profit due to rising commodity prices and cost cuts, though results fell short of analysts' expectations and shares dropped.