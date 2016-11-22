Nov 23 Serko Ltd -

* HY unaudited trading revenue is up 10% over previous corresponding six-month period ended 30 september 2015

* Ebitda1 loss for H1 FY17 reduced to $1.8mln, a 44% decrease over same period in fy16.

* HY net loss before tax for period has reduced to $2.0mln

* Expect to achieve break-even early in FY18 and to record Serko's first profit in FY18

* Does not anticipate any requirement for additional capital.

