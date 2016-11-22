Nov 22 Smtc Corp

* SMTC reports amendment to revolving credit and security agreement and term note with PNC bank

* Term loan increased from current balance of $4.25 million to $10 million

* SMTC Corp says three year extension to January 2, 2021 to revolving credit facility

* SMTC Corp says revolver maximum is reduced from $35 million to $30 million

* SMTC Corp says reduced interest margin by 0.25% on both term loan and revolving debt