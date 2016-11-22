UPDATE 2-German prosecutors open fraud inquiry into former VW CEO
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
Nov 22 Madison Square Garden Co -
* The Madison Square Garden Co notifies customers of payment card incident
* Issue may have affected cards used at merchandise and food and beverage locations at Madison Square Garden, the theater at Madison Square Garden
* Issue may have affected cards used at merchandise and food and beverage locations at radio city music hall, Beacon theatre and Chicago theatre
* Not all cards used during timeframe affected, and incident did not involve cards used at MSG websites, venues' box offices or on ticketmaster
* Data contained in magnetic stripe on payment cards swiped in person between Nov 9, 2015 and Oct 24, 2016 may be affected
* Worked with security firms to stop it and to implement enhanced security measures; also working with law enforcement regarding matter
* Notifying customers that it identified and has addressed a payment card issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* VW pledges full cooperation with prosecutors (Adds comments from VW, analysts, background and shares)
TORONTO, Jan 27 Canada's main stock index inched higher in early trade on Friday and was on track for a 0.6 percent gain on the week, as industrial, technology and telecom gains offset losses for energy stocks as oil prices fell.
* Says public offering of 8.50 million common shares priced at $10.50per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: