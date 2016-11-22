Nov 22 Pennymac Financial Services Inc -

* Through unit, entered into an amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of November 18, 2016 -SEC filing

* Under agreement, lenders have agreed to make revolving loans to borrower in an amount not to exceed $150 million

* Maturity date of loans is 364 days following date of credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2fCShVl) Further company coverage: