Nov 23 Mobile Embrace Ltd

* update in relation to supreme court litigation further to its most recent announcement of 10 august this year.

* MBE has now quantified amount of its cross claim against plaintiffs in an amount between $4m and $11m.

* Exchange of written evidence has commenced and is expected to be finalised in late January

* amount that would be recoverable in mbe's favour is not known in event that mbe succeeds in its cross claim.

* MBE continues to deny claim by GBD in its entirety and will continue to vigorously pursue its cross claim