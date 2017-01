Nov 22 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co :

* European Commission approves Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo (nivolumab) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory classical hodgkin lymphoma after autologous stem cell transplant and treatment with brentuximab vedotin

* Approval allows for expanded marketing of Opdivo in relapsed or refractory CHL in all 28 member states of EU